AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s pay-per-view event, pricing details

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole in a four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-ROH Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Champions Jeff Cobb and Great O Khan vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta in a three-way for both tag titles

-Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors a four-way to become the first AEW All Atlantic Champion

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. a mystery opponent

-“Dudes With Attitudes” Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Takagi vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and El Phantasmo in a six-man tag match

-Minoru Suzuki, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag

-(Pre-Show) Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Billy Gunn vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura in an eight-man tag match

-(Pre-Show) Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

-(Pre-Show) Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

Powell's POV: Hiromu Takahashi developed a fever and was unable to travel for the show, so he was pulled from the previously scheduled eight-man tag match. Hikuleo, who was scheduled for the match, will be in the corner of the Young Bucks and El Phantasmo. Tomohiro Ishii had to pull out of the All Atlantic Title match due to injury and was replaced by Connors. The newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club will face Sabre, and will also replace Bryan Danielson in the Blood & Guts match on Wednesday's Dynamite. The pay-per-view is priced at 49.99 in the United States.