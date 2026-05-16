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AEW Collision lineup: Two championship matches and more set for tonight’s live show

May 16, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Championship

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Mark Briscoe

-AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hold a five-minute challenge

-AEW Trios Champions Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean in an eliminator match

-Samoa Joe and Anthony Bowens vs. Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Salisbury, Maryland, at the Wicomico Civic Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after tonight’s show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CTa/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne May 16, 2026 @ 6:17 am

    Just completely avoiding posting the latest Dynamite ratings drop.

    Reply

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