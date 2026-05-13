Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Naraku’s debut, Mason Rook’s contract signing, Emily Agard’s latest interview

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan: Two of the company’s best developmental prospects produced a strong main event that was easily the best match of the night. They even made the tired ankle lock interesting, with Grey maintaining the hold despite Jordan making several attempts to escape it. The finish of the match was telegraphed when Grey assured Wren Sinclair that she wouldn’t be a distraction if she stood at ringside while on crutches. There was no way of knowing that Lola Vice and Izzy Dame would brawl out of the back and bump into Sinclair, but you had to know that something would happen to Sinclair. As much as I think WWE goes overboard with distraction finishes, this one was logical, as it protected Grey.

Naraku vs. Lince Dorado: A good NXT in-ring debut for the wrestler formerly known as Evil. It wasn’t an all-out squash match, but the tradeoff of giving up some offense while beating a recognizable wrestler rather than squashing a no-name was worth it. Here’s hoping that we see more of Dorado on the show. I get that he works as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, but he could still help carry some green wrestlers and be used as a gatekeeper.

Jackson Drake vs. Noam Dar: It’s fine that Dar is playing a babyface even though he played the obnoxious heel leader of MetaFour before his long injury layoff, but I hope it’s something he will be better explained during a promo. Dar and Drake worked well together. I’m still not a fan of a heel using a flashy 450 splash as a finisher, but Drake has as much upside potential as any of the wrestlers who recently debuted in NXT. Myka Lockwood is a nice addition to the Vanity Project act, but history suggests she should keep a close eye on Drake if one of the Levesque girls becomes an on-air character. The post-match angle with DarkState was mildly intriguing. I’m not sure if they want fans to like DarkState now or if that’s just temporary until they get through next week’s heel vs. heel tag team title match.

Emily Agard interview with “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price: It’s a big Hit that Agard is getting a chance to do more than hold a microphone during backstage interviews. She spoke with Nima and Price at a cookout at what appeared to be one of their apartments. This is the most we’ve learned about Nima and Price during their time in NXT.

Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain vs. Zaria and Nikkita Lyons: A soft Hit. It was a competitive match until Zaria walked out on her tag team partner. I’m not sure if this will lead to a match or even a program between her and Lyons, but their issues gave the babyface duo a decent television win.

“Birthright” Charlie Dempsey, Channing Lorenzo, and Uriah Connors vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder: A soft Hit for a fast-paced match that stood out because it was the only match of its kind on the show. They told a story with an overzealous Wilder blowing off Legacy’s request for a tag, which ultimately cost his team the match. I wasn’t sure at first whether Wilder was in the wrong or if Legacy was trying to steal his glory, but it was easy to follow once Prosper returned to the apron and made a similar plea for Wilder to tag out. Even so, there’s a natural cockiness to Legacy that could serve him well as a heel. Dempsey’s ring work stood out in a good way. BirthRight got a win, but they still feel ice cold as a faction.

NXT Misses

Mason Rook contract signing: A minor Miss. This segment would have been a top Hit if this were based on the live crowd’s reaction. But Rook’s mic work left something to be desired, as he sounded like he was reciting lines. I’m not familiar with his past promos, so I’m not sure if this was a good example. If he’s been better in the past, it’s possible that his performance can be attributed to nerves or having to recite scripted lines if he’s used to a looser approach in the past. I felt bad for Rooks when he performed a moonsault, and the security guards didn’t do much to break his fall. Tony D’Angelo and Kam Hendrix were fighting behind the security guards. Hendrix had to sell the spot by falling, even though no one made contact with him. Meanwhile, Rook’s leg struck one of D’Angelo’s legs when he landed. Hopefully, D’Angelo was merely selling when he clutched his knee and punched the mat. Rook has some things to clean up, as do most of the wrestlers on the developmental brand. He already has the crowd’s interest, so he’s in a really good place, even though I felt this segment could have been better.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)