NXT Stand & Deliver lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s YouTube special

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT Stand & Deliver event in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District.

-Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo in a four-way for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Bravo and Rayo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Myles Borne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship

-Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

-(Pre-Show) “Birthright” Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Arianna Grace vs. Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Eli Knight, Shiloh Hill, and Wren Sinclair in a ten-person tag match

Powell’s POV: NXT’s run on Peacock is over. Stand & Deliver will stream free on YouTube (and internationally on Netflix). Join John Moore for his live review, starting with the pre-show at 5CT/6ET, or the main card at 6CT/7ET. I will host a same-night audio review will be available as this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.