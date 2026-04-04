GCW “Last Call” results (4/3): Vetter’s review of Bear Bronson vs. 1 Called Manders, Marcus Mathers vs. Daisuke Sasaki, Santana Jackson vs. Human Tornado

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Last Call”

April 3, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at FSW Arena

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This is the Future Stars of Wrestling training center; I’ve seen several shows from here; WWE even had an ID showcase here last year during WrestleMania week. The lighting is good here, and I love that they have banners on the walls featuring past graduates like Chris Bey, Hammerstone, and Killer Kross. Emil Jay and John Mosely provided commentary, but the sound was not ideal. Because it’s so small, this room can probably only hold 150 fans.

* Seven matches were announced in advance!

1. Bodhi Young Prodigy vs. Gregory Sharpe. Both guys are regulars here, and I see on cagematch.net that BYP won their only prior singles match. Bodhi is now 18, but he’s been wrestling for a few years, and he looks a lot like Marcus Mathers. Sharpe is a scary-looking Black man with deranged, serial killer eyes. Standing switches to open, and G-Sharpe has a height advantage. Young hit a top-rope flying headscissors takedown at 1:30. Sharpe hit some spin kicks to the thighs, and he kicked BYP to the floor at 3:00.

They brawled at ringside. Sharpe dropped him back-first on the ring apron. In the ring, Sharpe placed Bodhi along his back and stretched him. Bodhi fired up and hit some back elbows. Bodhi hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. They traded rollups. Sharpe hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Bodhi got up and hit some left-handed punches, then a spinning Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00.

Bodhi hit a Pele Kick. Sharpe dove through the ropes and crashed onto Bodhi. In the ring, BYP tied him in the Tree of Woe and nailed a flying Superman Punch for a nearfall. BYP missed a Pele Kick, and Sharpe hit a German Suplex, then a flying kick into the corner. Sharpe nailed a Shellshock swinging faceplant for the pin. A good opener; these two were good choices among the local roster to kick off this show.

Gregory Sharpe defeated Bodhi Young Prodigy at 10:43.

* A video aired of KJ Orso’s recent matches here, and him reuniting with 400-pounder Sam Stackhouse.

2. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse vs. Dante King and JKM. JKM has competed on several shows when GCW has traveled to the Western states in recent years. He’s scrawny, and his mask always makes me think of Spider-Man. King and Orso opened, but KJ tagged out immediately. Sam bodyslammed JKM, and the heels quickly took control, keeping JKM in their corner. I don’t think I’ve seen Dante before; he has a splash of blond in his dark, curly hair. Dante dove to the floor on Sam at 2:30.

Sam got back in and hit a double clothesline, then splashes in opposite corners on each opponent. Sam hit a massive rolling cannonball on JKM! We got a replay of that onslaught! Orso hit a back suplex, and Sam hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, but Dante made the save, and everyone was down at 5:00. Dante hit a heel hook kick to Orso’s face! Dante and JKM hit a team neckbreaker move on Sam for a nearfall.

KJ went for a rollup with his feet on the ropes, but Ref Scarlett Donovan saw it and stopped counting. Orso hit a release suplex on JKM. JKM hit a double stomp on Orso’s chest. Dante and JKM dove onto Sam on the floor. They then hit stereo dives onto both Sam and Orso. In the ring, Sam hit a piledriver on King! Orso hit a double stomp on JKM’s head, and Sam immediately hit a piledriver for the pin. That was good action for the time given.

KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse defeated Dante King and JKM at 8:32.

3. Resplandor vs. Vengador. My first time seeing luchador Resplandor, who wore mostly red with some yellow in both his pants and mask. Vengador is much bigger, and also wore mostly red with some black. He is much bigger than Resplandor. They shook hands before locking up. (Resplandor is so short, it almost could be Bodhi Young out there for a second match!) Basic lucha reversals early on, but Resplandor couldn’t budge him on an armdrag attempt. Vengador backed him into a corner and hit some loud chops at 3:30. He hit a delayed brainbuster for a nearfall.

Vengador hit a Gorilla Press and made a cocky, one-footed cover for a nearfall at 5:00. Resplandor fired up and hit a series of kicks. Vengador got some rollups, then a superkick at 7:00. Resplandor hit a double-jump dive to the floor. He hit a huracanrana to the floor. In the ring, Resplandor hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 8:30. He hit a springboard huracanrana. They fought on the apron, and Resplandor hit a DDT onto the apron. He hit an impressive Blake Christian-style Fosbury Flop to the floor at 11:00! Resplandor hit a springboard Poison Rana for a nearfall!

These two are dialed in! He went for another Poison Rana, but Vengador blocked it and hit a release German Suplex. Vengador hit a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 13:00. Resplandor got a rollup for a believable nearfall. He hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a top-rope Frankensteiner, but Vengador rotated and landed on his feet! Vengador flipped him and hit a stunner for a believable nearfall at 15:30. Resplandor got an impressive rollup. Vengador caught him and hit a piledriver for the pin. Wow, what a great lucha match!

Vengador defeated Resplandor at 16:32.

* Marcus Mathers spoke outside about his match tonight.

4. Marcus Mathers vs. Daisuke Sasaki. The DDT star (I’ve compared his look, style, and brooding demeanor to Raven) competed at AEW in St. Paul a week ago, then was on the Maple Leaf Pro shows in Canada last weekend. A lockup to open. Daisuke knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Mathers got some quick rollups and a dropkick, and Sasaki rolled to the floor at 1:30 to regroup. Daisuke hit him in the ropes, and he wrapped Mathers’ knee around the ring post, then he struck it with a chair at 3:30!

In the ring, Daisuke stomped on Mathers and kept him grounded. Mathers hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop at 5:30. He hit some clotheslines, but was limping from that move around the ring post. Mathers hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Daisuke hit a chop block on the damaged knee, then put him in a Figure Four at 8:00. Sasaki hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the corner. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw, then a running knee, and they were both down at 10:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Daisuke slammed Mathers’ knee into the canvas, then he spiked Marcus on his head for a nearfall at 12:00, then some knee drops to the back of Marcus’ head. Mathers hit a clothesline and his fisherman’s buster for a believable nearfall. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. Daisuke pushed Mathers into the ref, then hit a low blow! He applied a crossface on the mat, and Mathers tapped out. Good action; this has been a very good start to the show.

Daisuke Sasaki defeated Marcus Mathers at 14:58.

5. Gypsy Mac vs. Vipress. Cagematch.net shows Gypsy Mac won their only prior singles match. Quick reversals at the bell, and Mac hit a spin kick to the jaw. She set up for a dive to the floor, but Vipress hit her in the head with a chair shot at 1:00. They got into the ring, and Vipress hit a Flatliner onto a folded chair, then a DDT. She struck Gypsy Mac across the back with a chair and choked Mac in the ropes.

Vipress got two plastic bats covered in thumbtacks, and she struck Gypsy Mac across the back at 3:00! She rubbed the bat across Mac’s forehead! Gross. Vipress hit a snap suplex. Vipress hit a snap suplex and remained in charge. Two guys slid a door into the ring, and it has metal pieces on it. Mac hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 6:30.

Vipress hit a DVD into the corner, and she dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat, then hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Mac nailed a spear for a nearfall at 8:00. Mac set up a door bridge. However, Vipress hit a piledriver for a nearfall. She put Gypsy Mac onto the door bridge and hit a frog splash onto her for the pin. Good brawl; they didn’t need all those weapons, though.

Vipress defeated Gypsy Mac at 9:33.

6. Santana Jackson vs. Human Tornado. I find any tribute to Michael Jackson to be gross and deeply disturbing, especially in an era where we are obsessed with Jeffrey Epstein and the horrors and crimes he committed on hundreds, possibly a thousand, children. I think I’ve seen my final Santana match because it just angers me so much that people are okay with this. Maybe GCW can book a Jared from Subway impersonator for their next show.

Human Tornado defeated Santana Jackson.

7. Miggy Rose vs. Brittnie Brooks in an intergender match. Miggy was on a show I saw at some point in 2025 — I recall it because they didn’t have his name on-screen and I thought the commentators were saying “Mickey Rose.” At first glance, he looks a bit like a young Jimmy Jacobs. She’s pretty close in height to him. They locked up and traded standing switches. Miggy hit a springboard spin kick at 1:30. Brittnie hit a snap suplex, then a bulldog for a nearfall.

A car pulled up outside! Effy emerged from the car and was trying to get into the building, but a security guard was keeping him back. Effy charged past the guard, entered the building, and jumped in the ring at 3:00! Ref Scarlett was trying to get him to leave, but the crowd chanted, “Let him fight!” More security guards came out of the back. They tackled Effy and dragged him to the back at 5:00. The match continued, one-on-one, and Brittnie got a rollup for a nearfall. They fought on the floor. She hit a slingshot elbow drop back into the ring for a nearfall.

Brooks hit a tornado DDT. Rose hit a release suplex. He dropped her stomach-first on the top rope, then hit a guillotine leg drop to the back of her head for a nearfall at 7:30. Brooks hit a back suplex, then an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall. Rose hit a DDT for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a spinning back fist. She hit the “It’s Brittnie Bitch!” (Eye of the Hurricane) for the pin. Decent action, and the Effy stuff in the middle was fine.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Miggy Rose at 10:24.

* A skit aired with Sandman preparing for his retirement match against the Invisible Man . This is not my thing. I don’t think I ever had that funnybone where I would enjoy this, either.

8. Javy Baha and Jaden Cole vs. Roh and Juvy (??) in a tag match. No on-screen graphics all of a sudden, so I have no idea who these four are. (And the sound is so bad I may have really butchered their names.) Cole is white, and Javy is Black. Roh and Javy are Latino and wore sombreros. Both Latinos and Cole are chubby. Uneven action at the bell. Why is this match on this show????? Emil talked about Effy being taken from the building (if the commentators don’t care about this match, why should I?)

Basic action. They traded loud chops — in a room this small, the sound really reverberates. Juvy dropped Cole onto a Latino for a nearfall. (The sound is really awful tonight.) Cole and Baha kept a Latino in their corner. I don’t think the Latinos are twins, but they wore identical gear. The Latino hit a stunner at 7:00 and tagged in his teammate.

The chubbier Latino hit a uranage. Baja hit a spinebuster. Cole (think a young Kevin Steen) hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. A Latino hit a rolling cannonball. They hit a team powerbomb move to pin Cole. Ugh. If the commentators don’t know names, at least have them on the screen. This was a disaster — I should have fast-forwarded a minute in.

Roh and Juvy? defeated Javy Baha and Jaden Cole at 11:00 even.

9. Bear Bronson vs. 1 Called Manders. Pretty surreal… Bronson just returned from Japan, and Manders was competing in Germany just days ago. A basic feeling-out process, and they shoved each other. They traded shoulder blocks. Manders hit a chop at 3:00 so Bronson dropped the straps of his singlet, and they traded more chops. Bronson hit a second-rope elbow drop, and Manders rolled to the floor. So, they traded blows in front of the crowd as they looped the ring.

Bronson bit him on the forehead, and they continued to trade LOUD blows as they went through this tiny venue. They fought to the top of the bleachers, right in front of the hard camera. They returned to ringside, and Manders slammed him back-first on the apron at 8:00. They got into the ring, and Manders hit an Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall. Bronson hit a snap suplex, then a clothesline in the corner and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall.

They traded suplexes. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 11:30. They each got a door and slid it into the ring. They hit more shoulder blocks. Manders speared Bronson through a door, but Bear popped up and speared Manders through the other door in the opposite corner! They traded forearm strikes. Manders hit a clothesline for a one-count at 13:30. He cracked door debris over Bronson’s head, then hit another clothesline for a nearfall. Bear hit a DVD through a third door for a nearfall at 16:30. Bronson hit a Choke Bomb onto a pile of debris for the pin! A really good brawl; they beat the heck out of each other.

Bear Bronson defeated 1 Called Manders at 17:10.

Final Thoughts: First, the good — we had three tremendous matches, and they were all different styles. I thought the Vengador-Resplandor match was just fantastic. I’ve seen Vengador here maybe 10 times, but had never heard of the shorter Resplandor. They were just spot-on with all their lucha moves. The main event was HARD-hitting and stiff, and takes second. The Mathers-Sasaki match was really good, but it can only take third on this night.

The intergender match was fine. The women’s brawl was more violent than I prefer, but it was fine. The match that went on second-to-last was rough, and I’d recommend skipping over it entirely. It’s not just that I didn’t know them, and wasn’t even 100 percent sure on their names — the action wasn’t good. It was certainly well below what we expect from a GCW match. There are many better wrestlers in this scene I’d rather have given that slot to.

I know the GCW roster is fluid, but it’s weird to see a GCW show in 2026 without Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Joey Janela, Gringo Loco, Ryan O’Neill, and Megan Bayne. And Effy was there but didn’t wrestle. GCW will be back in action Saturday night in Los Angeles.