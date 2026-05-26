WWE Clash in Italy lineup: The card for Sunday’s show, ESPN matches set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Clash in Italy event that will be held on Sunday in Turin, Italy, at the Inalpi Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

-(ESPN) Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the WWE Championship

-(ESPN) Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: The two-hour countdown show and the first hour of Clash in Italy will be simulcast on ESPN. The ESPN matches were announced during Monday’s Raw. Join me for my live review as the show streams on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and on Netflix internationally at the afternoon start time of 1CT/2ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).