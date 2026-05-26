Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Dead Set” results (5/23): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Tracy Williams for the ETU Title, Gabby Forza vs. Killer Kelly for the ETU Women’s Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Expect The Unexpected Wrestling “Dead Set”

May 23, 2026, in Ridgefield Park, N.J., at The Mecca

Streamed live via IndependentWrestling.TV

The lights were on. The crowd appears to be maybe 150. Jack Solomon and “The Struggles” provided commentary. Multiple indy promotions use this venue; Ridgefield Park is located straight west of downtown New York, across the Hudson River.

1. Devious Cass and Shimbashi vs. Isaiah Broner and a mystery partner. Shimbashi is from the Texas scene. Cass is the talented teen from Philly; I doubt they’ve teamed before. CZW star Troy Parker is Broner’s teammate! The commentators said this is Broner’s ETU debut, which is a bit surprising. Again, Broner gets the Ahmed Johnson/Ezekiel Jackson comparison. He opened against Shimbashi. Broner flipped him to the floor. Cass hit an enzuigiri. He tried a dive through the ropes, but Parker caught him. Shimbashi dove through the ropes onto both opponents at 2:00!

In the ring, Parker hit a German Suplex on Shimbashi. Shimbashi hit some kicks, but Parker dropped him with one hard chop. Broner hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 5:00. Parker hit another loud, deafening chop on Shimbashi; the fans wanted more! Troy kept him grounded. Parker accidentally kicked Broner at 7:00! Shimbashi hit a stalling German Suplex on Parker and they were both down. Cass got the hot tag and battled Broner.

Cass hit a spin kick to Broner’s head, then a second-rope twisting stunner for a nearfall at 8:30. Broner hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, but Shimbashi made the save. All four began brawling in the ring. Parker accidentally hit Broner! Cass hit a flip dive to the floor on Parker. In the ring, Shimbashi hit a DDT on Broner for a believable nearfall at 10:00: I thought that was it. Broner hit a decapitating clothesline to pin Shimbashi. Good opener, but Broner and Parker accidentally hitting each other went nowhere.

Isaiah Broner and Troy Parker defeated Devious Cass and Shimbashi at 10:35.

* Juni Underwood came to the ring. The commentators claimed to not know why he’s out there. Juni said he didn’t have a match tonight. Juni made an open challenge. Out of the back came Alec Price and the Expected heel faction!

2. Juni Underwood vs. Alec Price. Price’s faction teammates returned to the back. Austin Luke joined commentary. Standing switches to open; they are similar in height, but Juni is thicker. Price hit some punches and jawed at Juni. Juni hit a dropkick and a corner crossbody block to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Price hit his top-rope Emergency leg drop, then a dive through the ropes and barreled onto Underwood. In the ring, he stomped on Juni and kept him grounded. Price hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:30 and applied a half-crab. Juni kicked free.

Juni hit a brainbuster at 7:00. Price hit a running clothesline. Juni hit a German Suplex, and he was fired up. He hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Price nailed a Rebound Lariat and a dropkick into the corner, then a tornado DDT at 8:30. Price hit a frog splash for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Juni hit a running Claymore Kick, and they were both down at 11:00. They got on the apron and traded overhand chops. Juni hit a DDT onto the apron! In the ring, Price hit a superkick. Juni hit one. Price nailed a jumping knee to the jaw.

Juni caught Price, put him on his shoulders, and hit a swinging slam. Juni hit a Michinoku Driver for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Price got a rollup with a handful of tights for a nearfall. Price got another rollup with his feet on the ropes for a nearfall! Juni hit a running knee. Matt Mako appeared on the apron and distracted Juni. The ref and Mako argued. Price shoved Juni head-first into an exposed turnbuckle! Juni sat up, and he was bleeding. Price hit a top-rope Blockbuster for the pin! Good action.

Alec Price defeated Juni Underwood at 15:32.

3. Matt Mako vs. Harlon Abbott. Matt stayed in the ring from the prior match. I think I’ve seen Harlon before, but I’d remember this outfit! He looks like the pope, or a high-ranking bishop, with the big, pointed headgear. A commentator said it’s his ETU debut. (I just checked the Dot Net database; these two teamed together on a show in Las Vegas). The tall Abbott hit an F5 faceplant, then a Coast-to-Coast dropkick. MMA fighter Mako tied up the arms and snapped Harlon’s left arm behind his back at 2:00 and then worked it over.

Mako hit a snap suplex, and he worked over the left arm. Mako tied him in a crossface, but Abbott grabbed the ropes at 4:00. Mako hit some roundhouse kicks. Abbott hit an enzuigiri. He hit a release suplex for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope 450 Splash, and the crowd went NUTS. This guy is maybe 6’5″ and he’s pulling out moves like that? “A man of that size should not be able to do something like that!!!” Solomon shouted. Mako hit a series of kicks. Abbott hit a back suplex and kipped up.

Mako hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Mako applied a cross-armbreaker. He hit a stalling German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Abbott hit an enzuigiri in the corner. He hit a top-rope superplex and bounced back up to his feet! This crowd was going nuts for him! Abbott nailed a swinging piledriver for a believable nearfall, as Gabriel Skye pulled the ref from the ring. Ikuro Kwon distracted Abbott. Mako applied a cross-armbreaker and Abbott tapped out. What a star-making debut for Abbott! WOW.

Matt Mako defeated Harlon Abbott at 11:06.

4. “The Killionaires Club” J Bouji and Pretty Boy Smooth vs. “Above The Rest” Gabriel Skye and Ikuro Kwon in a no-DQ match for the ETU Tag Team Titles. The Killionaires came to the ring and demanded their match take place … right now! Bouji dove through the ropes twice onto the champs. Smooth (who is a legit 6’11”) brawled with Skye on the floor. Kwon and Bouji were brawling near the backstage door. Kwon essentially gave Bouji a German Suplex against the wall at 2:30! OUCH! Bouji was down on the floor, and the heels jumped in the ring to work over PB Smooth.

PB threw Skye headfirst into a chair wedged in the corner. He got a door from under the ring. Skye stood up, and he had a deep cut from the top of his forehead, and it was dripping down to his chin. Gross. In the ring, ATR hit stereo running knees to PB’s head at 5:00. Kwon flipped Skye onto PB for a nearfall, but Bouji made the save. Skye wrapped a chain around Bouji’s throat and choked him. He dropped him over the top rope and was hanging him! PB hit a full nelson uranage on Skye for a nearfall at 7:00.

Kwon hit a low-blow uppercut on Smooth and choked him with a chain. Smooth got the chain and wrapped it around his wrist. Kwon sprayed red mist into Smooth’s eyes. Kwon flipped Skye into the air, and Gabriel hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Smooth flying backwards through a door in the corner at 9:30! The champs grabbed Bouji and worked him over. Skye pulled out a fork and repeatedly jabbed Bouji in the forehead, earning a “You sick f—!” chant. The heels accidentally collided with their knees. Bouji unloaded chops on both heels. The champs hit stereo superkicks on Bouji. Bouji speared Gabriel at 12:00.

Bouji hit a double springboard fadeaway stunner and got a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Skye wrapped barbed wire around his fist and struck Bouji. He pushed the wire across Bouji’s forehead. Kwon flipped Bouji in the air, and Skye hit a knee strike to the head for a nearfall at 14:00, but Kwon pulled Bouji up at the two-count! Skye got the tag belts and brought them into the ring, and he stood over Bouji, jawing at him. Kwon choked Bouji until he passed out! The ref checked Bouji and called for the bell. New champions! More violent than I prefer, but the crowd was into it.

“Above The Rest” Gabriel Skye and Ikuro Kwon defeated “The Killionaires Club” J Bouji and Pretty Boy Smooth in a no-DQ match to win the ETU Tag Team Titles at 15:30.

* Intermission was edited out.

5. “Flyin” Ryan O’Neill vs. Victor Iniestra vs. Mateo Marcelos vs. Julezee. ONLY two are legal at a time. O’Neill made his ROH TV debut this week! Iniestra is a regular on the Chicago scene. I saw Mateo for the first time within the past 10 days; his gimmick is similar to what Lio Rush is doing these days, and he wore a white straitjacket; this is his ETU debut. Julezee has poofy, crazy hair, and I always think he looks like a clown. (And it just dawned on me he reminds me a bit of the late “Sweet and Sour” Larry Sweeney. (Seriously, is that his real hair or a wig?)

Mateo and O’Neill opened, and the crowd chanted, “He’s got rabies!” at Marcelos. Julezee and Iniestra locked up. The commentators explained this has Dragongate/lucha rules, where you can tag out by rolling to the floor. Julezee hit a headscissors takedown on Iniestra, then a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Mateo hit a gutwrench suplex on Julezee. Ryan hit a springboard crossbody block on Marcelos. Iniestra hit a huracanrana and a dropkick on O’Neill at 4:00, then an enzuigiri in the corner. Ryan hit a suplex on Iniestra, and they were both down. O’Neill hit an enzuigiri on Iniestra.

Marcelos jumped in and hit a German Suplex. (Ref Gina has lost control! Kick him out!) Julezee jumped in and hit some double-handed chops. He hit a Mafia Kick in the corner. Marcelos grabbed Julezee’s arm and bit the forearm at 7:00! Julezee hit a springboard flipping senton to the floor on two guys. Iniestra hit a twisting plancha to the floor, getting stuck on the top rope. Marcelos hit a Trust Fall to the floor. Ryan hit a flip dive to the floor on all three, then a Swanton Bomb in the ring! However, Iniestra threw O’Neill to the floor! Julezee immediately hit a spin kick to Iniestra’s head for the pin. Good action.

Julezee defeated Mateo Marcelos, Ryan O’Neill, and Victor Iniestra at 8:26.

6. Janai Kai vs. Ava Lawless vs. Lili La Pescadita Ruiz. Lili is from Chicago and undoubtedly came here with Iniestra. I’ve seen the muscular, orange-haired Ava just a few times; she’s the heel tonight. Kickboxer Janai was on last week’s ROH episode as well, and she is a regular in this venue and this promotion. Kai immediately tried some kicks. Ruiz hit a basement dropkick on Ava’s head. Ava hit a Sling Blade clothesline on Ruiz and a kick to the back for a nearfall at 2:00. Ruiz hit an enzuigiri on Kai, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall, but Ava made the save.

Ava mounted Kai and repeatedly punched her, and got a nearfall at 3:30. Ava snapped Kai’s left leg and targeted it. Solomon said it’s “rare to see Janai manhandled like this.” Ava was tying up the legs, but Ruiz hit a flying forearm. Ruiz hit a tornado DDT on Ava at 7:00. Janai hit a running kick in the corner on Ava. Kai applied a double Dragon Clutch, but both opponents reached the ropes. They all got up and traded chops, and Kai hit some spin kicks to the thighs. Ava hit a headbutt on Janai, and suddenly they were all down at 9:00, and the crowd chanted “E-T-U!”

Janai hit a half nelson uranage slam on Ava. Ruiz hit a huracanrana on Kai and a Samoan Drop! Lawless hit a shotgun dropkick on Ruiz, then a Backpack Stunner. Ava set up for a Gory Bomb, but Janai kicked Ava in the unprotected chest. Ruiz hit a spinebuster on Janai, then one on Ava. She hit a DVD on Ava and went for the cover, but Janai kicked Ruiz, and Janai stole the pin on Ava! Good action.

Janai Kai defeated Ava Lawless and Lili La Pescadita Ruiz at 11:05.

7. “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway vs. Myron Reed. Ken also competed on Friday’s House of Glory show, not too far from here in downtown New York. They shook hands and got a “Both these guys!” chant before locking up. Ken is thicker. Friendly reversals early on as the commentators talked about the prior matches between these two. Reed hit an enzuigiri at 2:00, then a Lungblower to the chest. Ken hit a flying European Uppercut. He hit a second-rope flying European Uppercut for a nearfall. Myron hit a dive over the ropes onto Broadway at 4:00.

In the ring, Myron hit a slingshot guillotine leg drop for a nearfall, and he tied up Ken in a sleeper on the mat. Ken escaped and hit some clotheslines and a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall, and they were both down at 6:00. Myron hit a guillotine leg drop as Ken was in the ropes for a nearfall. Myron went for the Flame On flying stunner over the ropes, but Ken blocked it. Ken hit a flying shoulder tackle and a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:30. Ken hit a spear for a nearfall. Ken nailed a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Myron nailed a superkick. He hit a kip-up stunner, then a rope-assisted Flatliner for the pin! Good match.

Myron Reed defeated Ken Broadway at 10:13.

8. Gabby Forza vs. Killer Kelly for the ETU Women’s Title. Kelly crawled over to Gabby; she lunged at Forza, trying to bite her butt. Kelly pouted! Gabby offered her a gnome hat to cheer her up, but Kelly swatted it away. Obviously, all comedy early on. Kelly tied her in a headlock. She licked Gabby’s face! Gross! Gabby hit a shoulder tackle and a bodyslam for a nearfall at 4:00. This is a first-time-ever matchup, Solomon said. Kelly hit a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall. From the floor, Gabby tripped Kelly. They fought on the floor, and Gabby hit some chops.

Gabby accidentally chopped the ring post at 6:00. They fought onto the entrance ramp (which is level with the ring), and Gabby threw her back into the ring. She tied Kelly in a bear hug, then hit a suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded kicks. Gabby hit her Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall, then the Gnome Bomb (Vader Bomb) for a nearfall at 9:30. Kelly hit a snap suplex into the turnbuckles and a basement dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Gabby charged but crashed into the corner! Kelly bit Gabby’s butt! She jumped on Gabby’s back and applied a sleeper. Gabby eventually shrugged Kelly off her back, hit the spear and Jackhammer for the pin. Good action.

Gabby Forza defeated Killer Kelly to retain the ETU Women’s Title at 12:20.

* Gabby went to offer a handshake, and Kelly was about to accept it, but Myron Reed charged into the ring and attacked Gabby! Reed and Kelly told Gabby to get her husband (Bear Bronson), because they want a mixed tag match!

9. Mike Santana vs. Tracy Williams for the ETU Title. Santana also had the TNA World Title. A basic feeling-out process early on. Tracy tied up the left arm. Santana kept him grounded in a headlock. They traded shoulder blocks. They sped it up, and Santana hit a dropkick at 5:30. He backed Tracy into a corner and hit some chops. Santana slammed him face-first and hit a senton for a nearfall. He hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes, which drew the “Eddie!” chant. Tracy hit a back suplex at 8:30 and some running kicks, then a leaping DDT for a nearfall.

They got up and traded chops. Tracy hit a Russian Leg Sweep and went back to targeting the left arm. Tracy hit a baseball slide dropkick at 12:30, and they fought on the floor as they continued to trade chops and forearm strikes. In the ring, Santana hit a superplex, and they were both down at 15:00. Santana hit an enzuigiri, then the Rolling Buck Fifty (kip-up stunner). Mike slammed him face-first to the mat and hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Tracy hit a flipping powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 18:00. This crowd was HOT! They broke out a “Both these guys!” chant.

Tracy leapt at Santana, but Mike caught him and hit a DVD. Mike hit an iconoclasm flip to the mat and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Tracy hit a DDT across the top turnbuckle and immediately hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 21:30 and switched to an ankle lock! Santana got to the ropes. They traded hard kicks, and Santana hit a flying clothesline! Santana nailed the Spin The Block clothesline for the pin! A very good match.

Mike Santana defeated Tracy Williams to retain the ETU Title at 23:00 even.

* Santana got on the mic. He put over the promotion and the heart and work ethic of everyone in the locker room. He explained that he needs to vacate the belt. The crowd chanted, “Still our champ!” He said this company deserves someone “who is going to be constantly available” to come and defend it, and he won’t be able to do that anymore. (He gave a very similar speech at House of Glory a year ago.)

Final Thoughts: These ETU shows are so good. Like PWJ (which also runs from this venue), they bring in a handful of top outside names, but they have a strong mix of the best of the region. Santana and Tracy Williams had a really strong match. As good as Santana is, that still topped my expectations. Tracy stepped up here and had a really strong match. I’ll go with ATR vs. Killionaire’s Club for second, and that Mako-Abbott surprisingly good match for third. Price-Juni earns honorable mention.

So… I had to look up Harlon Abbott on cagematch.net. The Canadian is 37 and has competed in 700 matches… it just shows that someone can stay completely under the radar if they toil away on shows that aren’t televised. I was hoping he was younger than this, but I’m not surprised by the age and experience, because his poise and skill set showed he was no wide-eyed rookie.

No real complaints here. I wish the crowd were twice this size — I have seen this room packed, and this show deserved to be before a packed house.