Murphy’s Blog: TNA Rebellion predictions – Will The System members end the night as champions? A big night for the hometown hero?

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

Welcome to the beginning of the biggest week of wrestling of the year. If you don’t have your fill by the end of next Sunday, I truly don’t know what to tell you. It starts tonight with TNA Rebellion in Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center. Let’s be honest, TNA is an acquired taste. It seemed like the company was on the brink of financial ruin for more years than I can remember, but for one reason or another, it survived. Now, they’ve leveled off into what I would call a solid wrestling show. They know who they are and they know who they’re not. They’re not perfect by any stretch, and the product has taken a hit over the past year due to talent departures and questionable booking decisions, but I still look forward to it as an easy-to-watch product. They’ve had better lineups on paper than tonight’s show, but I think anyone who orders this show and enjoys a good, straightforward product (for the most part) will be pleased with their purchase. In addition to the advertised matches, the company has advertised the return of EC3, which should be interesting as well. Let’s run down the card!

Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship. Earlier this year, TNA decided to revamp “The System” faction by having the group turn on their leader, Moose, and put Eddie Edwards in the lead position. Edwards then won one of the “Feast or Fired” briefcases that earned him a shot at the title. As I said in the opening, from an in-ring standpoint, this match should be fine. From a storyline standpoint, it’s been weak, and I’m not sure TNA had planned to go with this match at this point. Santana has been involved in a feud with Steve Maclin, who suffered a concussion during their last match. I suspect that Maclin may have been the original opponent here, with Edwards serving as a substitute.

All that said, I think Santana retains over Edwards. However, let’s not forget that Nic Nemeth still holds the Call Your Shot trophy, which is TNA’s version of Money in the Bank. Let’s also not forget that the show is in Cleveland (Nemeth’s hometown). I can easily see this turning into a three-way or Nemeth just cashing in at the end. But, at the end of the night, I strongly suspect we will see Nemeth with the title. This may also provide another explanation for why Carlos Silva pulled the plug on Nemeth facing the current AEW World Champion, MJF, at an upcoming event.

Don Predicts: Mike Santana defeats Eddie Edwards to retain the TNA World Championship. Nic Nemeth cashes in the Call Your Shot trophy to win the title.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles. Assuming that we’re in the middle of the final run for the Hardys, I really like how they’ve been used here. They’re a true legacy act and are treated as such. You could make the argument that they shouldn’t be champions at this stage in their career, but I think having the titles only helps elevate their opponents. I won’t say that their recent feud with the Righteous has made the Righteous main eventers, but it’s definitely elevated them. I see the same happening tonight. I’m not totally keen on a Bronson/Myers tag team, and I think that Bronson would be better off as a monster singles heel. Nevertheless, TNA is high on the system, and I think the faction secures some gold tonight, possibly with some help from the Righteous.

Don Predicts: Bear Bronson and Brian Myers defeat Matt and Jeff Hardy to win the TNA Tag Team Titles.

Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Title. The 80’s wrestling fan in me loves Arianna Grace. She plays the obnoxious pest heel role so well, and since becoming the Knockouts champion brings me back to the days of the Honky Tonk Man narrowly getting wins over more talented opponents to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship. I don’t know how long her run will last, but I’ll enjoy it while it’s here. I’ve also enjoyed what TNA has done with Lee since she joined the company.

Don Predicts: Arianna Grace defeats Lei Ying Lee to retain the Knockouts Title.

Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title. This is going to be a fantastic match. Both TNA and WWE are high on Slater, and I don’t think it’s long until we see him in NXT full-time. In fact, to continue the trend of The System capturing gold, I’m going with another title switch here to get the belt off of Slater so he can move on. And I couldn’t be happier for Alexander, who has been toiling in the lower mid-cards for years and is now finally getting a decent push.

Don Predicts: Cedric Alexander defeats Leon Slater to win the X Division Title.

Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title. This will be another great match. The International Title hasn’t been established, but if anyone can have a run to make it interesting, that would be Ali. Re-signing him was an amazing get for TNA, and I’m excited to see what the next chapter brings. Miguel will continue to be the good, consistent performer that he’s always been.

Don Predicts: Mustafa Ali defeats Trey Miguel to win the TNA International Title.

Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance in a Hardcore Country tag match. Nice use of Knockout legends here by making this more of a comedy match than anything serious. I may be one of the only people who enjoys the Elegance act, and while you would think they would be defending the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, I actually like this move as there really aren’t any tag teams credible enough to face them at the moment.

Don Predicts: Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell defeat Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance in a Hardcore Country tag match.

Moose vs. Special Agent 0. This will be interesting as I don’t think we’ve seen Special Agent 0 in a credible singles match yet. I’m curious to see how he works with Moose, who’s decent enough in the ring, but someone I wouldn’t call a top worker.

Don Predicts: Special Agent 0 defeats Moose.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah. Where has this Kazarian been? He’s on the best run of his career, and I’m a big fan of his heel act. He can take a loss and still be relevant while keeping his heat. I do think he needs wins from time to time, and I think we see that here. Elijah has settled nicely into TNA since departing WWE.

Don Predicts: Frankie Kazarian defeats Elijah.

Nic Nemeth vs. AJ Francis. Talking about turnarounds. AJ Francis has been stellar in TNA, and he’s only getting better. I actually won’t be surprised if we see a TNA World Title run in his future. His in-ring work has improved, and he’s figured out his character. If my suspicion of Nemeth winning the title tonight holds, I see the common wrestling trope of Francis getting the cheap win here to secure his spot for Nemeth’s first defense. Also note that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar will be in Nemeth’s corner for this match.

(Pre-Show) Ryan Nemeth vs. BDE. It’s nice to see a company getting something out of the younger Nemeth. The lower-card, pest heel act is enjoyable. If brother Nic wins the title, there’ll likely be a feud between the two down the road. BDE is a promising young act, and I like the story of him looking for his first win. I see that happening tonight, and could then see him enter the X Division Title picture.

Don Predicts: BDE defeats Ryan Nemeth.

Join Jason Powell for his live review of Rebellion. The pre-show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card starts at 7CT/8ET. Jason’s same-night audio review will be available for everyone as a Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

I’ll be back with my review of AEW Collision later tonight and predictions for AEW Dynasty tomorrow. Enjoy the shows and enjoy wrestling!