AEW makes a change to Wednesday’s Dynamite lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has added Hangman Page and John Silver vs. Matt Hardy and Marq Quen to the lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

Powell’s POV: The tag match is apparently replacing the previously advertised ten-man tag match that was listed as Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan “5” Angels vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Angelico, and Jack Evans. Page will face Hardy in the Money Match at Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night, and join me for my live review of AEW Revolution on Sunday. Dot Net Members will hear exclusive same night audio reviews of both shows.