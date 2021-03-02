What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership for the show headlined by The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

March 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.884 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.890 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The overall number was slightly down, but the gimmick of teasing the WWE Championship match repeatedly was successful in terms of retaining the bulk of the first and second hour audience during hour three. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.916 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.918 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.817 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .58 rating and finished second, first, and third, respectively, in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Last week’s show averaged a .57 in the 18-49 demo. The March 3, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.257 million viewers for the Elimination Chamber go-home show.

