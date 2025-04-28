WWE Smackdown rating for the WrestleMania 41 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.599 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.741 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.55 rating. Friday’s Smackdown faced stiff sports competition from the second night of the NFL Draft, as well as the NBA and NHL playoffs. One year earlier, the April 26, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.143 million viewers and a 0.58 rating for the first night of the WWE Draft.