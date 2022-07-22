ROH Death Before Dishonor, WWE Smackdown in Boston, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Bridgeport and Utica and NXT in Florida (reports needed), Shawn Michaels, Dirty Dango, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Thunder Rosa, Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will be held on Saturday in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center. The show is headlined by “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 6CT/7ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts from TD Garden. The show includes an appearance by Brock Lesnar and the debut of Maxine Dupri. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show includes Dante Martin vs. Lee Moriarty. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at the Melbourne Auditorium tonight. NXT does not list matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Cocoa, Florida at the Cocoa Armory on Saturday.

-WWE is in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a street fight, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

-WWE is in Utica, New York at Adirondack Bank Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya in a Triple Threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a street fight, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) is 57.

-Dirty Dango (Curtis Hussey) is 41. He worked as Fandango and Johnny Curtis in WWE.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) is 41.

-Akira Tozawa is 37.

-AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes) is 36.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999 following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.