CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Mike Bennett vs. Beer City Bruiser, and the first Pure Rules gauntlet match featuring Wheeler Yuta vs. The World Famous CB vs. Fred Yehi vs. Eric Martin vs. Will Ferrara vs. Dante Caballero (13:37)…

Click here for the March 30 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.