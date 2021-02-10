ROH announces the re-signing of Kenny King

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor issued the following press release via ROHWrestling.com to announce the re-signing of Kenny King.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Kenny King has re-signed with the company.

The announcement comes on the heels of King’s fellow La Faccion Ingobernable members — RUSH, Dragon Lee and Bestia del Ring — signing new ROH contracts.

Smooth in the ring and on the microphone, King has long been one of ROH’s most complete competitors.

King is a two-time former ROH World Television Champion and former ROH World Tag Team Champion. He won the Honor Rumble at G1 Supercard in 2019 before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

King’s first stint in ROH was from 2007 to 2012. He returned in 2015 and has been with the company ever since.

Powell’s POV: As noted in the press release, ROH just announced the re-signing of King’s stable mates. The company previously re-signed Amy Rose, who is also involved with the faction.