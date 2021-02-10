NXT TV preview (Updated): Semifinal matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match.

-Kushida vs. Austin Theory.

-Cameron Grimes returns.

Powell’s POV: Theory announced that Johnny Gargano is injured and unable to compete at Sunday’s Takeover event, and then NXT announced Theory vs. Kushida for tonight’s show. The preview questioned what Gargano’s injury means for Takeover, so I guess we’ll find out more detials tonight. The winners of the women’s match will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in the finals. The finals of both tournaments will be held at Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.