Slick recalls how Hulk Hogan helped bring him to the WWF, his favorite person to manage, not being in the WWE Hall of Fame, whether he regrets being part of a lawsuit against WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

On not being In the WWE Hall of Fame: “Well, I would definitely love to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, but not ahead of Butch Reed. I thought that I would be in the Hall of Fame before Teddy Long got in. Maybe if I had not have been a part of that lawsuit a few years ago. I think I still could get into the Hall of Fame because Vince McMahon can always change his mind and put me in. If Vince never puts me in there, that still isn’t going to take away the fact that I was very successful, and that my name had become a household name within the world of wrestling.”

On Hulk Hogan: “Hulk Hogan is and forever will be the man in pro wrestling. Whenever Hulk Hogan was on the card, the guys knew it would be a sold out crowd. A lot of people don’t know this, but without Hulk Hogan there would have never been a ‘Doctor of Style’ Slick in the WWE. It was Hogan who went to bat for me when watching tapes to see who to bring in and I never forgot what Hulk Hogan did for me and Hulk Hogan never forgot it either.”

Regretting the lawsuit against WWE: “No, I don’t regret being a part of that lawsuit. I mean, we made the WWE and Vince McMahon millions of dollars, and we had not been fairly compensated. We had a lot of the wrestlers who would get hurt all the time. I don’t want to go into that part, but I have great difficulty sometimes, even with my memory.”

His favorite guy to manage: “My favorite guy to manage was the One Man Gang. I also loved another guy too, Butch Reed. When Butch Reed wanted to work, he could be great and at one time he was probably the top heel in the country, but Reed was set in his ways and could be difficult to be around at times. We actually were very close, but Reed bossed me around at times too. Not in a mean way, that’s the way he was. He could be a little ornery, but I loved Butch. I really was great friends with One Man Gang because he saw the business the same way I did and did not have a difficult personality.”

Other topics include his entire WWE run, working for Vince McMahon, Akeem, One Man Gang, The Big Bossman, Hulk Hogan, Macho Man, his father Rufus R Jones, and more.

