CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss NXT Champion Karrion Kross losing on WWE Raw, crowds returning, television ratings, Kenny Omega and Jay White in Impact Wrestling, Nikki ASH’s Raw Women’s Championship win, Keith Lee losing in his return, and more (147:00)…

Click here for the July 21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.