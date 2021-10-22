Impact Wrestling TV viewership for the Bound For Glory go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 93,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 89,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the .03 rating drawn the week before. The Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns delivered 2.603 million viewers for NFL Network, and the game delivered an additional 12.991 million viewers for the Fox simulcast. MLB was also strong competition with 5.102 million viewers watching the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves.