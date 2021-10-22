WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The new Smackdown roster debuts.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair swap title belts.

-Xavier Woods’ King of the Ring coronation.

Powell’s POV: The brand split rules go into effect tonight and the show will also feature fallout from WWE Crown Jewel. Smackdown will be held tonight in Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear our exclusive weekly same night audio reviews of Smackdown.