WWE SummerSlam lineup: The latest card for the summer stadium show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee

-Bobby Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce named Jeff Jarrett the special referee for the tag title match on Friday’s Smackdown. All signs point to Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, and some type of match involving Logan Paul and The Miz being added to the card. SummerSlam will stream on Peacock in the United States, WWE Network internationally, and will also be available via pay-per-view.