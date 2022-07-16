ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup: Five title matches advertised for the pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, July 23 in Lowell, Massachusetts at Tsongas Center.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a best of three falls match for the ROH Tag Titles

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH TV Title

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Rules Championship

Powell’s POV: How can you make FTR vs. The Briscoes better? By making it a best of three falls match, which they did on last night’s AEW Rampage. The ROH Championship match was also announced on Friday’s show after Jonathan Gresham defeated Lee Moriarty to retain the championship. The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view price is is listed as $39.99 on Bleacher Report and DirecTV. The show will be available internationally via FITE TV.