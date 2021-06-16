NXT Takeover: In Your House poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House event received a majority B grade from 48 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished a second with 22 percent of the vote, and A finished third with 19 percent.

-58 percent of our voters gave Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship the best match of the night honors. Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight in a ladder match for the Million Dollar Championship finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Only ten percent of the voters gave Takeover a below average grade. I gave the show a C+ grade in our members’ exclusive audio review. It was a solid show but underwhelming for a Takeover event. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.