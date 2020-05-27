WWE Raw viewership for the Memorial Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.735 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.757 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.806 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.726 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.673 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, third and fourth in Monday’s cable ratings in the 18-49 demographic. The May 27, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.19 million viewers.



