WWE Day 1 lineup: The updated card New Year’s Day event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship.

-Edge vs. The Miz.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: WWE added Edge vs. The Miz on Raw, and officially added the Smackdown Tag Title match since our previous update. It will be interesting to see if the end up adding Bobby Lashley to the WWE Championship given that he attacked Big E, Rollins, and Owens on last night’s Raw.