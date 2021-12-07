What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 7, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Misterioso vs. Lee Moriarty.

-Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura.

-John Silver vs. Aaron Solo.

-Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks vs. Kekoa, Omkar, and JT Dunn.

-Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk.

-Lio Rush vs. Rayo.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo.

-Jay Marte and Richard King vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.

-Baron Black vs. Anthony Ogogo.

-Luke Sampson vs. Fuego Del Sol.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.