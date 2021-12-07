AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Misterioso vs. Lee Moriarty.
-Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura.
-John Silver vs. Aaron Solo.
-Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks vs. Kekoa, Omkar, and JT Dunn.
-Brandi Rhodes vs. Angelica Risk.
-Lio Rush vs. Rayo.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Sofia Castillo.
-Jay Marte and Richard King vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow.
-Baron Black vs. Anthony Ogogo.
-Luke Sampson vs. Fuego Del Sol.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
