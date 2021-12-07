A television match and the dark main event set for Monday’s Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The finals of the four-team tournament to determine the number one contenders to the Raw Tag Titles will air on next week’s WWE Raw television show. The match will feature Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The winners will receive a future shot at the titles held by Randy Orton and Riddle.

Powell’s POV: The Mysterios defeated Alpha Academy, and The Profits beat AJ Styles and Omos in semifinal matches on last night’s Raw. Monday’s Raw will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. I assume we will also get Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler given that Priest did not get to avenge the cheap shot that Ziggler took after Priest defeated Robert Roode. Local advertising lists Big E, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos as the dark main event.