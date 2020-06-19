WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Matt Riddle debuts, Bray Wyatt returns, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Matt Riddle debuts on Smackdown.

-Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse returns.

-AJ Styles holds an Intercontinental Title presentation.

-Miz TV with Mandy Rose.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.



