WWE Smackdown, 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Wahoo McDaniel, Tyson Dux

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped earlier this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature the Smackdown debut of Matt Riddle. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-NXT continues to list live events for July 10 in both Citrus Springs, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is now July 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at he Liacouras Center. The company postponed the previously listed July 8 event in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena to November 11.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Japan Cup tournament continues on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with empty venue shows. The company will bring fans back for the July 11-12 events in Osaka, Japan at one-third of the Osaka Jo Hall capacity.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s postponed its July events. The next advertised date is October 3 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) is 42.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002 of complications from diabetes and renal failure.



