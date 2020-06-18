06/18 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles, Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain, Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango for the NXT Tag Titles, Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain, Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter, and more (36:41)…

Click here for the June 18 NXT TV audio review.

