MLW Pulp Fusion video with Low Ki, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, Salina de la Renta, King Mo, and more

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW released the latest edition of its Pulp Fusion video series on Thursday. Check it out below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: This week’s show includes Low Ki, King Mo Lawal, Mance Warner, Los Parks, Konnan, the Von Erichs, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, Myron Reed, Salina de la Renta, Logan Creed, and Gino Medina.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

