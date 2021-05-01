MLW touts today’s Vice TV premiere

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote today’s premiere on Vice TV.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) will premiere today at noon (eastern standard time) on Vice TV.

Learn where you can watch Vice TV: https://www.vicetv.com/en_us/ page/about-vice-tv.

This week on FUSION, fans are in for a triple treat featuring a no holds barred clash, a World Middleweight Championship bout and the first-ever singles meeting between MJF and Marshall Von Erich. Will VE Nation triumph or will MJF prove he’s better than the 3rd generation grappler? Tune in to find out!

Journey to the hottest arenas and fight clubs as rivalries are ignited for championship gold each and every week with MLW on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: MLW is starting with classic footage on Vice TV. They resume television tapings with a July 10 show in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. The Vice show gives viewers who haven’t watched Fusion a chance to get familiar with the product.