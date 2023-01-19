What's happening...

01/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 241): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – The life and death of Jay Briscoe, Vince McMahon and Rita Chatterton settlement, AEW Dynamite discussion, and much more

January 19, 2023

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: The life and death of Jay Briscoe, Vince McMahon and Rita Chatterton settlement, Nick Khan on Bill Simmons’ podcast, Tony Khan on buying WWE, D-Von Dudley and Adam Hopkins leave WWE, Power Slap show, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here for the January 19 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

