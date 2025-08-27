What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: Tonight’s Forbidden Door fallout show

August 27, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

-Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 27, 2025 @ 9:18 am

    Moxley vs Garcia makes Jim Powers vs Brookly Brawler look like a main event.

