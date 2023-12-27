AEW Dynamite results (12/27): Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, and Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston in Continental Classic semifinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 221)

Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena

Aired live December 27, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the gold league Continental Classic semifinal match took place. Jon Moxley entered via the crowd while the broadcast team played up the knee injury he suffered during last week’s match against Jay White, who then made his entrance. Swerve Strickland was accompanied onto the stage by Prince Nana. Strickland headed to the ring alone while Nana went backstage after doing his dance…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White in a three-way in the Continental Classic tournament gold league semifinal match. White tried to exit the ring once the bell rang, but Swerve beat him to it and blocked his path. Moxley sent White to ringside. Swerve returned to the ring and rolled up Moxley for a quick two count.

Moxley and Swerve ended up fight at ringside. Moxley and Swerve teamed up to toss White over the barricade, and then Moxley threw Swerve over it. Moxley hopped over the barricade and the three wrestlers fought in the crowd. Moxley crotched White on a guardrail. Swerve sat Moxley on a chair and bit his forehead. Swerve backed up and hit double knees on Moxley.

Taz acknowledged that referee Paul Turner was being “very lenient” and said he understood given what was at stake. All three men fought up a flight of stairs briefly before returning to the main floor. Moxley tossed Swerve back into the ringside area and followed him. White returned and chop blocked the back of Moxley’s leg.

Excalibur said the ROH Tag Team Title match with MJF and Samoa Joe defending against The Devil’s masked men would be the main event of the show. Meanwhile, Swerve drilled White, who was on the floor, with a knee strike from the apron. All three men returned to the ring. White was quickly cleared to the floor.

Moxley flipped off Swerve, who bit his finger. Swerve put Moxley down with a clothesline. Swerve hit Moxley with an elbow strike from the middle rope and then played to the crowd. Swerve pulled white back inside the ring and stomped his hands. Swerve sent both men to ringside and then went up top and executed a crossbody block heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Moxley hit Swerve with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Moxley mounted Swerve in the corner and threw punches at him before biting his forehead. Moxley put Swerve down with a piledriver that led to a two count. Moxley threw elbows at Swerve’s head. Moxley placed Swerve on the top rope in a seated position and then chopped him.

Moxley went for a superplex that was stuffed by Swerve, who then jumped off the top rope into a kick. Moxley put Swerve down with a DDT for a near fall. Moxley brought Swerve to ringside and set up for a table spot, but White returned and slammed a chair over the back of Moxley twice. Once Moxley was down on the mat, White slammed the chair over Moxley’s bad knee.

Back in the ring, Swerve caught White in a crucifix pin for a good near fall. Swerve threw a couple of kicks at White and then played to the cheering crowd before slamming White. Swerve went up top and executed a 450 splash. Moxley broke up the pin by hitting a Stomp on Swerve, who was on all fours to take the move even though it made for one strange cover. [C]

Moxley caught White in a rear naked choke and then transitioned into the Bulldog Choke. Swerve returned to the ring and threw a kick at Moxley to break it. Moxley put Swerve down with a lariat. White performed the Bladerunner on Moxley and had him pinned, but Swerve rolled over to break up the pin at the last moment. A “fight forever” chant broke out.

White brought a chair inside the ring and worked over both opponents while the broadcast team reminded viewers that there were no disqualifications in a Triple Threat match. White wedged the chair in between the ropes in a corner of the ring. White tried to run Swerve into the chair, but Swerve reversed it. Moxley returned and put Swerve in a sleeper, but Swerve rolled him into a pin for a near fall.

Moxley and Swerve traded strikes in the middle of the ring, which got a big rise out of the crowd. Swerve hit Moxley with a pair of running pump kicks. Swerve followed up with a discus lariat that put Moxley down. Swerve set up for the JML Driver, but Moxley bit his finger. Swerve put Moxley down and went to the ropes, but White pushed him down. Moxley put White down with a lariat and hit the Death Rider before scoring the pin…

Jon Moxley defeated Jay White and Swerve Strickland in 23:15 to advance to the finals of the Continental Classic tournament.

Powell’s POV: A suspenseful gold league final. Swerve had been my pick to win the gold league until last week when he took part in the angle with MJF to foreshadow a future match. While that could have been a red herring, Keith Lee indicating on Collision that he was coming to Dynamite for Swerve left me assuming that we’ll get Swerve vs. Lee at Worlds End, meaning Swerve would not be in the Continental Classic final. It’s not ideal for Swerve to come up short in the moment, but the important thing is that it looks like they have big plans for him and I could see him beating MJF for the AEW World Championship at some point. Meanwhile, Moxley facing his Blackpool Combat Club ally Bryan Danielson or his old buddy Eddie Kingston in the tournament finals are both compelling matches.

A video package recapped the final night of the Continental Classic blue league round robin matches and featured brief comments from Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston… [C]

Tony Schiavone interviewed Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana on the backstage interview set. Swerve vented about how badly he wanted to win. He said he proved he’s one of the best in the industry, if not the best. He pointed out that he wasn’t pinned. Swerve shifted his focus to Keith Lee and said he had nothing to do in Long Island. Schiavone pulled out a contract for a Swerve vs. Lee match. Nana vented that he didn’t approve the contract. Schiavone said it was for his approval. Swerve said they’d see if Lee shows up on Saturday…

Renee Paquette stood on the stage and introduced Mariah May. Paquette asked her to walk her through her “brutal attack” on Riho. May said that what she calls a brutal attack, she calls supporting Toni Storm. May said the fans have been waiting for an announcement regarding her debut. She said she didn’t feel 2023 had enough glamour, so her debut will be next week on the first AEW Dynamite of the new year.

Riho came out and chased May inside the ring. AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm ran out with Luther. Storm entered the ring and tried to hit Riho with her title belt, but Riho ducked it. Riho got Storm in position for a 619, but Storm fled to ringside and into the arms of Luther. Riho went up top and dove onto Storm and Luther. Riho posed with the AEW Women’s Title belt while Excalibur hyped the AEW Women’s Championship match for Worlds End…

Powell’s POV: This was a solid final push for the match despite being such a brief segment.

Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti delivered a promo on the backstage interview set. Dante acknowledged they came up short against The Acclaimed. He said there are plenty of other teams and started to issue a challenge.

Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta walked onto the set. Cassidy said he saw what they were doing and accepted the challenge. After Cassidy and Beretta walked away, Romero told the confused trio that Cassidy did the same thing to him last week and said he would see them on Friday’s Rampage.

Andretti looked into the camera after Romero walked away and accepted the challenge for his team. Andretti opened a bottled water and smashed it while consuming the full battle in roughly one second…

Excalibur hyped Lexi Nair conducting a sit-down interview with Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. Cage was shown with Shayna Wayne and Nick Wayne. He asked who Lexi is and wondered where Renee Paquette was. Cage asked if Copeland was going to show up and then said that at least one of them was professional… [C]

A video package featured Miro challenging Andrade El Idolo, and then the match was officially announced for Worlds End…

Schiavone stood in the ring and had four covered items behind him. He said they were doing a celebration for Boxing Week, which drew a few boos from the crowd. Schiavone introduced Don Callis and the Don Callis Family. Excalibur explained that Boxing Day is a Canadian holiday. “It’s Christmas, but it’s not,” Taz said.

Don Callis, Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher made their entrance and joined Schiavone inside the ring. A “F— you, Callis” chant broke out. Callis took the mic out of Schiavone’s hand and said he had something important to say. Callis said it had been a difficult two weeks for him.

Callis said he could’t have gotten through it without his family. Callis said he got them all gifts for Boxing Day. Callis unveiled three of the covered paintings, which featured him with each member of his family.

Sammy Guevara made his entrance and joined the others inside the ring. Callis started to say that it was like Christmas all over again, but Guevara covered the mic and then glared at Callis. “Long time no talk, Don,” Guevara said. Callis asked if he got the gift that he sent Guevara’s baby.

Callis said he didn’t know Guevara would be there, yet the fourth painting was for him. Callis had Guevara unveil the painting, which showed Guevara holding his baby while other family members stood behind him. Callis said it was like they had a new member of the family.

Guevara asked Callis who in the hell told him to put his baby in the painting. Callis said Guevara isn’t exactly mentally capable of being a parent, but the family is there for him. Guevara said Powerhouse Hobbs beat Chris Jericho, and Konosuke Takeshita beat Kenny Omega twice, but the people don’t remember it because Callis makes everything about himself.

Callis said he was disappointed that Guevara dropped the ball and didn’t show up for the best opportunity he ever had, then was gone for five months on maternity leave. Callis told Guevara to choose his other family or the Don Callis Family.

Callis said that if Guevara chose wrong, he’d be remembered as being just as big of a failure as a wrestler as he will be as a parent. Guevara shoved Callis. The other members of the family put the boots to Guevara.

Chris Jericho made his entrance carrying a baseball bat and cleared the Callis Family members from the ring. Jericho used the bat to destroy the first three paintings, then gave it to Guevara, who destroyed the painting that Callis made for him. Jericho held his hand out. Guevara hugged Jericho instead.

AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill hit the ring and attacked Jericho and Guevara. The lights went out in the arena. When they turned on, Sting and Darby Allin were inside the ring. Sting and Allin attacked Starks and Bill, and then Jericho and Guevara helped clear them from the ring…

Powell’s POV: Paul Wight is backstage blushing over the number of times that Guevara has turned. Guevara’s line about Callis making everything about himself was solid, but the truth is that the big wins of Hobbs and Takeshita were wasted because the creative follow-up with both men has been atrocious.

Roderick Strong was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Strong introduced Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, and they unveiled a crude group of black and white photos with writing about The Devil.

[Hour Two] Strong claimed everything on his board showed that MJF is The Devil. Strong said he would eventually prove that MJF is The Devil…

The broadcast team ran through the Worlds End lineup…

Bryan Danielson made his entrance, and then Eddie Kingston’s entrance followed…

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic tournament blue league semifinal match. Danielson wore his eye patch. Kingston performed an early Saito suplex. Danielson rolled to the floor and was hit by a suicide dive by Kingston. Excalibur said there were no time limits, disqualifications, or time limits because there must be a winner. Danielson battled back and hit Kingston with a flying knee off the apron. Danielson stood over Kingston and taunted the crowd heading into a PIP break. [C]

Danielson caught Kingston in the LeBell Lock, but Kingston reached the ropes to break the hold. Danielson went up top and was cut off by Kingston, who fired chops at him. A short time later, Danielson placed Kingston on the top turnbuckle facing the crowd. Danielson joined him on the ropes and went for a side suplex. Kingston switched positions in mid-air to land on Danielson with a crossbody block. Danielson sold it as if Kingston landed on his eye going into another PIP break. [C]

Kingston performed a Northern Lights Bomb for a near fall. The broadcast team noted that Danielson’s chest was raw from taking Kingston’s chops. Danielson caught Kingston with the Busaiku Knee and covered him for a close near fall. An “Eddie” chant broke out. Danielson smirked at the crowd and then threw elbows to the side of Kingston’s head.

Danielson stood up and told the crowd that it was “time to kick his head in.” Danielson grabbed the arms of Kingston and threw kicks to his face. Danielson dropped to his knees and smirked again while telling Kingston to give up. Kingston responded by holding up his middle finger.

Danielson went for another Busaiku Knee, but Kingston caught him with a back fist. Both men traded big strikes. Kingston threw another back fist. Kingston followed up with a powerbomb and scored the clean pin.

Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson in 22:35 to advance to the finals of the Continental Classic tournament.

After the match, Jon Moxley came out and checked on Danielson. Moxley and Kingston glared at one another. Danielson rolled out of the ring and then Moxley and Kingston met face to face in the middle of the ring. Moxley had a mic and said all he’s ever asked of Kingston is one hundred percent.

Moxley said that for a guy who is angry at the world and thinks the whole world is against him, he has a lot of people who love him. Moxley said everyone in Orlando and around the world love Kingston. Moxley said the fans don’t care if Kingston wins or loses, but they deserve his maximum effort.

Moxley said the problem is that he knows Kingston better than he knows himself. Moxley said he and Kingston both know that Kingston can’t beat him. Moxley said Kingston already lost and he’s already making excuses. Moxley said a couple years ago, he let Kingston die on his shield. He said he would do him no favors.

Kingston took the mic from Moxley and told him that he’s talked enough. Kingston told Moxley not to talk to him like he’s his young boy bitch Wheeler Yuta. Kingston said the king of the bums is going to push Moxley. Kingston said Moxley better show him his fighting spirit because he would show him his. He said he would bust Moxley up at Worlds End. Taz played up Kingston as a heavy underdog…

Powell’s POV: Another strong match. Kingston now has a chance to retain the ROH and NJPW Strong Openweight titles that he put up in this tournament, and could add the new Continental Classic title belt to his collection. I assume that’s the plan because Kingston has more to gain from winning the match than Moxley does.

Backstage, Christian Cage complained on the interview set about Adam Copeland leaving him hanging. Excalibur said Cage and Copeland would meet face to face after the break… [C]

Adam Copeland showed up on the interview set and went right after Christian Cage. Security tried to intervene, but Copeland fought them off and roughed up Cage in a hallway. A group of wrestlers pulled Copeland and Cage apart. “You’re mine,” Copeland yelled as he was pulled away by a group of wrestlers…

Kris Statlander made her entrance. Stokely Hathaway sat in on commentary and denied that he was trying to drive a wedge between Statlander and Willow Nightingale. Skye Blue made her entrance…

3. Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue. Blue connected with an early pump kick and then tripped up Statlander on the apron, causing her fall face first heading into a PIP break. [C]

Statlander came back and caught Blue with a knee in the corner and then a German suplex that led to a near fall. Blue rallied with a Code Blue for a near fall of her own. Statlander came back with a powerbomb for another near fall. Blue sold an eye injury to distract the referee.

Julia Hart showed up at ringside and hit Statlander with the TBS Title belt while Statlander was on the ropes. Blue performed her Code Blue finisher from the middle rope and then scored the pin.

Skye Blue beat Kris Statlander in 9:15.

After the match, Blue threw punches at Statlander while Hart stood in the ring and watched. Blue held Statlander up and then Hart hit Statlander with a clothesline from behind.

Willow Nightingale ran out and put both heels down with clotheslines before they scurried from the ring. Hart and Blue went to the bottom of the entrance ramp. Abadon came out and acted spooky and weird on the stage…

Powell’s POV: Both wrestlers worked hard, but this is a confusing mess. I believe the Hathaway and Statlander story started on ROH, then made its way to Friday’s Rampage, and is now on Dynamite. It’s asking a lot of viewers to follow along with this. Worse yet, I watch every ROH show and I still can’t make any sense out of how Hart and Blue became allies. Yeah, yeah, something about that stupid mind altering mist. Whatever.

Renee Paquette interviewed Ruby Soho and Saraya and noted that Soho will face Marina Shafir on Rampage. Saraya interrupted and said she got Soho something special for Rampage. Saraya introduced Harley Cameron and said she hears she’ll do anything with her hands. Soho got a phone call and left the set. Saraya assumed it was Angelo Parker and claimed she loves him.

Paquette asked how this came together. Saraya said Cameron could show her. Camera pulled out a large kitchen knife. Saraya said “the other thing” and said they would fill Paquette in next week…

Excalibur listed the following for Friday’s Rampage: Chris Jericho speaks, Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Sydal for the ROH Pure Championship, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Action Andretti…

Excalibur announced the following matches for the Worlds End pre-show: A 20-man battle royale for a shot at the TNT Title anytime, anywhere, and Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW Title.

Excalibur added Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill in an eight-man tag match for the Worlds End pay-per-view. He also ran through the full list of advertised matches…

Excalibur hyped the main event… [C] Excalibur congratulated FTR for being named the PWI and ESPN tag team of the year and said he can’t wait to see what’s in store from them in 2024…

Justin Roberts delivered introductions for the main event. The Devil’s masked team entered through the crowd.

[Overrun] AEW World Champion MJF made his entrance. Samoa Joe was introduced, but he didn’t come out. Joe was shown on the big screen holding his right knee and screaming in agony. MJF got pissed and told the referee he would defend the titles on his own…

4. MJF vs. The Devil’s Masked Men for the ROH Tag Team Titles. MJF wore a harness and had his shoulder taped. MJF worked over both opponents to start. MJF was trying to remove the mask of one opponent at ringside. The second opponent distracted the referee while a third masked man emerged from underneath the ring and hit MJF with a pipe. The third man ducked under the ring again. One of the legal masked men hit MJF with a Heatseeker piledriver and then pinned him..

The Devil’s Masked Men defeated MJF in 1:25 to win the ROH Tag Team Titles.

After the match, all three masked men put the boots to MJF. Samoa Joe’s entrance music played and he limped to the ring with a chair in hand after blowing off two security guards who failed to stop him. The masked men exited the ring. Joe limped over to MJF, who was lying on the mat. Joe helped MJF to his feet.

The Devil appeared on the big screen and then a graphic read: “Pleasure doing business with you.” In the ring, Joe hit MJF from behind with the chair. The broadcast team assumed this meant that Joe had been doing business with The Devil. Joe told MJF he did this to him and then gave him a Muscle Buster. Joe picked up the AEW World Championship belt and then put his foot on MJF before holding the belt up…

Powell’s POV: I was really hoping the show would end with some indication that The Devil would be revealed at Worlds End. This has dragged on too long. I didn’t care for the angle, but they did establish that MJF is wounded heading into his title match on Saturday. Then again, he was also wounded heading into his title match against Jay White at the last pay-per-view.

Overall, the show was carried by the two semifinal tournament matches. They really lost me with the segments that followed the Kingston vs. Danielson match. I will have a lot more to say later tonight during my weekly same night audio review of AEW Dynamite for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of the show by grading it below.