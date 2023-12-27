WWE Raw rating for the Christmas night “best of” show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 698,000 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.562 million average. Raw delivered a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday’s show was a “best of” edition and aired on Christmas night, so the big decrease in the numbers was expected. One year earlier, the December 26, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.075 million viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic for “The Absolute Best of 2022” edition.