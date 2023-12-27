What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for the Christmas night “best of” show

December 27, 2023

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 698,000 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.562 million average. Raw delivered a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.47 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday’s show was a “best of” edition and aired on Christmas night, so the big decrease in the numbers was expected. One year earlier, the December 26, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.075 million viewers and a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic for “The Absolute Best of 2022” edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.