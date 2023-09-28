WWE NXT media call: Live notes on Shawn Michaels speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s NXT No Mercy

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Shawn Michaels spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, September 28, 2023 to promote Saturday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Shawn Michaels opened up the call and ran through the No Mercy lineup. He also announced that the NXT Deadline premium live event will return on December 9 from Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena.

-Michaels was asked about the status of NXT Europe. Michaels said he’s looking forward to it, but he’s still waiting. He’s hopeful that it will start in 2024. “I’m a soldier just waiting on marching orders, but I’m definitely ready to go,” Michaels said. He also spoke positively about working with the NXT UK talent. He praised the UK talent for delivering on the shows and also working with new talent at the WWE Performance Center.

-Michaels said they still have every intention of using Gable Steveson. He said he has a lot of outside commitments and he doesn’t want to get in the way of any of his personal goals. Michaels said Steveson has been on live events. He said he wants to get Steveson’s schedule as organized as possible and then sit down with him and figure out how they can use him.

-Michaels said Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan will be held on the NXT No Mercy Kickoff Show. Michaels brought up Gigi Dolin and said there’s some bad blood between her and Davenport.

-Michaels said he found out about Mustafa Ali “right before he did.” Michaels said he’d be lying if he said they weren’t taken by surprise. He said he thinks the world of Mustafa and will miss him. “The fire drill is something that is a regular thing in WWE and certainly here in NXT,” Michaels said. He added that they adjusted. He said Ali has a bright future and he will miss him.

-Michaels was asked if there were any other releases that affected their plans. Michaels said Dana Brooke’s release caught them by surprise. He said he didn’t want it to sound insensitive, but it’s not the first time they’ve gone through something like this. Michaels said he may have grown a bit, because he doesn’t get upset.

-The addition of Jade Cargill’s signing was brought up. He said he met with her briefly and found her to be a pleasant young lady. He said said he understands the buzz and called her an awesome specimen and a striking young lady. Michaels said he’d be lying if he said he didn’t want her in NXT.

-Michaels was asked about the NXT television ratings and how much of bringing in main roster talent is strategic to raise the number with the TV deals coming up. Michaels said he used to look at the ratings every week. He said he’s not a numbers guy, but he learned a lot about them when he was the guy holding the belt and now that he’s the guy running the show. He said they have been trending up. Michaels spoke about how Vince McMahon wanted them to focus on the 18-34 demographic because he wanted them to reach a younger demo. He said they look at the main roster as a Trojan horse and out of that comes all the NXT stars. He said they are hoping to expose a lot of NXT talent to them when a Becky Lynch comes in and obviously that those viewers come back.