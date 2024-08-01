What's happening...

Sharmell on her WWE Hall of Fame induction and reaction to backlash, her legendary match with Jenna Morasca, the Kurt Angle stalker storyline

August 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Sharmell
Host: Chris Van Vliet
On the Kurt Angle stalker storyline: “Kurt was stalking me. Because I was so new at that time, I don’t even know. They were like Okay, here’s what you’re doing. Okay. I don’t know who came up with any of that but I thought it was brilliant. Everybody’s real touchy right now in this day and age. But it didn’t bother me. I thought it was great. It was interesting, but I don’t know if you could get away with that in this day and age. Everybody’s like, no, we can’t do that. It wouldn’t fly [now], but because I knew it was acting, you know what I mean? Now, there are some serious situations out there that are like that and I don’t condone that at all, but when it was acting it was okay for me, that’s just me.”

On her WWE Hall of Fame induction and backlash: “I had to hold it together, I almost lost it. To hear that was so much validation in that one moment and I struggled to hold it together. I felt like I deserved it but you know, I made the mistake of looking at the internet trolls. Some people were saying some not so kind things and I eventually turned it off. But I know that starting out as a Nitro Girl, then being a valet for several people, then a backstage interviewer and then a little bit of wrestling and then Queen Sharmell and then doing this to train the next generation of sports entertainers. I mean, I know I’ve put my time in.”

On her match against Jenna Morasca in TNA: “Well, it was a match that in my opinion just really shouldn’t have happened because neither of us, especially Jenna, she had never had a match before. [She trained] for like a couple of days, not even a week, and that’s not on her. But you can’t train for a couple of days and be a wrestler. It just doesn’t happen like that. So just, you know, kind of was unfortunate, because I was by no means a ring general and then she had only been in the ring a couple of times. I’m not sure what it was all about but we did our best.”

