AEW Dynamite rating: Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 609,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was down from the 786,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.18 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 468,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating on Syfy Network. The Olympics continues to be stiff competition for all pro wrestling shows and will be again next week. One year ago, the August 2, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 894,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.