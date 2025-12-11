What's happening...

AEW Dynamite and Collision preview: The three-hour Holiday Bash block

December 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision television shows.

-The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in a trios match for $1 million

Powell’s POV: The three-hour Dynamite and Collision block will air on same day delay from Manchester, England, at Co-op Live. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite as the show is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. The one-hour Collision show airs at 9CT/10ET or immediately following Dynamite (the second hour will air on Saturday, December 20, at 1:30CT/2:30ET on TNT). Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

