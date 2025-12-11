What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: TNT Title match set for Saturday’s show in Cardiff, early start time

December 11, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Title

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue

-Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Alexander

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will air on a same-day delay from Cardiff, Wales, at Utilita Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max on Saturday afternoon at 3:30CT/4:30ET coast-to-coast. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

