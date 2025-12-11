TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Rey Mysterio, The Butcher, James Ellsworth, Sonny Kiss, Doug Furnas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features the fallout from TNA Final Resolution. This is the first show from the tapings that were held over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will resume when Impact airs live next Thursday.

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Jake Barnett gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 30 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rey Mysterio (Oscar Gutiérrez) is 51.

-The Butcher (Andy Williams) is 48.

-James Ellsworth (James Ellsworth Morris) is 41.

-Sonny Kiss is 32.

-The late Doug Furnas was born on December 11, 1959. He died of heart disease at age 52 on March 2, 2012.