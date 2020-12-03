WWE Undefeated mobile game released today

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the release of the WWE Undefeated mobile game.

SAN FRANCISCO — December 3, 2020 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWEⓇ Undefeated, the first WWE mobile fighting game featuring real-time head-to-head gameplay, has released for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWEⓇ Undefeated blends real-time strategy gameplay, over-the-top action, and customizable moves, turning every match into a battle for the ages.

Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWEⓇ Undefeated is a skill-based mobile game where players compete in real-time against live opponents from around the world in quick-session matches. The game offers a strategic RPG element as players can collect and upgrade WWE move cards to find the optimal set-up that best suits each Superstar and a user’s personal playstyle. WWEⓇ Undefeated features outrageous attacks and exaggerated character designs, all set against exotic backdrops from around the globe.

Players can learn more about WWEⓇ Undefeated at wweundefeated.com.