What's happening...

WWE Undefeated mobile game released today

December 3, 2020

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce the release of the WWE Undefeated mobile game.

SAN FRANCISCO — December 3, 2020 — nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWE Undefeated, the first WWE mobile fighting game featuring real-time head-to-head gameplay, has released for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends real-time strategy gameplay, over-the-top action, and customizable moves, turning every match into a battle for the ages.

Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the GridWWE Undefeated is a skill-based mobile game where players compete in real-time against live opponents from around the world in quick-session matches. The game offers a strategic RPG element as players can collect and upgrade WWE move cards to find the optimal set-up that best suits each Superstar and a user’s personal playstyle. WWE Undefeated features outrageous attacks and exaggerated character designs, all set against exotic backdrops from around the globe.

Players can learn more about WWE Undefeated at wweundefeated.com.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.