AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.152 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.273 million viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.45 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.48 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.48 rating in the same demo. Considering how loaded last week’s lineup was compared to this week, the decreases were expected.