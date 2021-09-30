AEW Dynamite viewership for the show headlined by Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.152 million viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.273 million viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.45 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from last week’s 0.48 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.48 rating in the same demo. Considering how loaded last week’s lineup was compared to this week, the decreases were expected.
In the last 6 weeks of Dynamite, they’ve had the first episode with CM Punk, the first episode with Danielson and Cole, and the loaded show last week, yet their viewership is the lowest its been since the week before Punk debuted.
Instead of using all the publicity to create positive momentum, they keep putting garbage on TV and keep losing the viewers that decide to check the show out every time there’s a big name debuting or PPV caliber card being presented.
What are you talking about? They aren’t putting on garbage. They dont have to have a stacked show every week.
Momentum is VERY much in the hands of AEW.
Oh please, just f… off.
So a decrease in NXT means interest in NXT is fading, but continuous losses for AEW are just to be expected? Just so I get this straight.
1.152
1.273
1.175
1.319
1.047
1.172
These are the last six weeks of Dynamite viewership. Please explain where the “continuous losses” are.