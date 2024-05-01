What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

May 1, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s live edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Jay White vs. Dante Martin

Powell’s POV: Another three-hour block of AEW with Rampage airing after tonight’s Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Join me for my live review of the three-hour block starting with Dynamite at 7CT/8ET followed by Rampage at 9CT/10ET. Rampage is bumped from its usual Friday time slot due to the network’s NBA or NHL playoff coverage. My same night audio review of Dynamite and Rampage will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

