NJPW “Best of Super Juniors, Night 2” results (5/16): Vetter’s review of El Desperado vs. Taiji Ishimori, Kosei Fujita vs. Nick Wayne, Robbie Eagles vs. Sho, Kushida vs. Daisuke Sasaki

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Best of Super Juniors, Night 2”

May 16, 2026, in Tokyo, Japan, at Esforta Arena Hachioji

Streamed live on New Japan World

Chris Charlton provided English commentary. The venue is a large gym, and the lights were on. There is a second tier that is mostly full.

* This year’s field has 20 competitors, divided into TWO blocks. Thus, each wrestler has nine tournament matches in a round-robin format. Wins are worth two points, and a (rare) tie is one point for each wrestler. The top TWO point-scorers in each Block will advance to a four-man playoff. Because someone is unavailable, we only have NINE tournament matches again today.

* As is tradition, there are no guardrails for the BoSJ.

* Valiente Jr. and Jun Kasai did not have a match on Thursday’s first day of the tournament.

1. Valiente Jr. vs. Daiki Nagai (0) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Daiki attacked before the bell, and we’re underway! Daiki hit a flip dive to the floor onto Valiente Jr. In the ring, Daiki put him in a Boston Crab, but Valiente Jr. reached the ropes. Valiente hit a dropkick at 2:00, then he hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Valiente hit an enzuigiri and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Daiki hit a dropkick and a spinebuster for a nearfall, but he missed a Dynamite Kid flying headbutt. Valiente set up for a package piledriver but turned it into a flipping faceplant for the pin. I’ll reiterate that Young Lion Nagai will likely go 1-8 or 0-9. Charlton JUST said that after I wrote it.

Valiente Jr. (2) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) at 4:53.

2. Ryusuke Taguchi (2) vs. Master Wato (0) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Charlton noted these two used to be junior tag champs not too long ago. They shook hands, but Taguchi got a rollup and went to an ankle lock. Wato tied him in the Vendeval submission hold around the neck and shoulders. They traded rollups, and Taguchi got the flash pin! Wato sat up and was shocked that he had just lost. Given that no one actually wants to watch Taguchi wrestle, I’m fine with it being kept short. I would have lost money betting on that one.

Ryusuke Taguchi (4) defeated Master Wato (0) at 2:10.

3. Jakob Austin Young (w/Zane Jay) (0) vs. Yoh (0) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Yoh again wore his new trunks with the Playboy writing. He hit an armdrag and a dropkick, and he flexed. Jakob threw him head-first into the corner at 2:00. Yoh hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, and he clutched his sore left shoulder. They traded rollups. Yoh nailed the Direct Drive (double-arm DDT) for the pin. Fairly basic.

Yoh (2) defeated Jakob Austin Young (0) at 5:17.

4. Francesco Akira (0) vs. Robbie X (0) in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Robbie has a black left eye! Charlton said it happened when Nick Wayne hit a mid-air kick. Akira attacked from behind, and we’re underway. They brawled into rows of empty chairs. Robbie used the ring post to hit a backflip onto Akira. They got in the ring, and we had the bell at 1:21 to officially begin. Akira’s hair is a light green! If it was that way on Thursday, I didn’t notice with the lighting. He hit a bodyslam and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Akira tied up Robbie’s arms and pushed a knuckle against Robbie’s damaged eye at 4:00! Gross! Robbie X hit a plancha to the floor.

In the ring, Robbie hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall. He tripped on the top rope. He instead went for a handspring-back move, but Akira kicked him in the chest. Akira hit a swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded chops. Robbie got a backslide for a believable nearfall. Akira hit a German Suplex. Robbie hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 9:00. Robbie missed the X Express (Phoenix Splash). Akira got a Gedo Clutch rollup for a nearfall. Robbie nailed a Helluva Kick for the pin! I didn’t expect that to be the finisher!

Robbie X (2) defeated Francesco Akira (0) at 10:15/official time of 8:54.

5. Daisuke Sasaki (2) vs. Kushida (2) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Sasaki got a huge win over El Desperado on night one. Sasaki removed his boots, so Kushida also removed his boots! Sasaki threw a boot at Kushida, and we’re underway! The ref called for the bell at 00:10 to officially begin. Sasaki wrapped Kushida’s legs around the ring post and struck the legs with a chair. Back in the ring, Sasaki stomped on Kushida and was in charge early on. Kushida shoved a shoe into Sasaki’s face at 4:00. “I’m sure that doesn’t smell good,” Charlton said. Sasaki went for a top-rope elbow drop, but Kushida caught an arm and went for a cross-armbreaker.

Kushida got a rollup with his hands on the ropes! He hit a basement dropkick at 5:30. Kushida put a sock over his hand and applied a Mandible Claw! “Paging Mick Foley!” Charlton shouted. Kushida hit a kick, but Sasaki caught a foot and bit it! Sasaki locked in a Crossface, and he shoved a sock into Kushida’s mouth! He cranked back on Kushida’s head, and Kushida tapped out. Certainly a unique match.

Daisuke Sasake (4) defeated Kushida (2) at 7:29/official time of 7:19.

6. Jun Kasai vs. Titan (2)in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. Kasai is 50, and it’s his BoSJ debut. He immediately rolled to the floor at the bell. Titan joined him, and they each grabbed a chair, and they clanged them together. Jun struck him across the back with it, and they brawled down the entrance aisle. They got back in at 2:30, and Jun stomped on Titan. He hit a basement dropkick and began tearing at Titan’s mask. Jun dropped him snake-eyes at 5:00 and hit a clothesline for a nearfall. He got a bundle of cooking skewers! The ref tried to confiscate them. Titan hit a kick, and he shoved the skewers into the top of Jun’s head! Titan dove through the ropes onto him.

Titan hit a springboard frog splash for a nearfall at 6:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Jun hit a second-rope superplex and a back suplex, then a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Jun kissed him and hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall. He put his goggles on and hit a top-rope frog splash. However, Titan tied up the legs and rolled Jun over and got a clean, flash pin. Jun was in disbelief that he lost there. Jun grabbed a Young Lion and punched him.

Titan (4) defeated Jun Kasai (0) at 9:12.

7. Sho (2) vs. Robbie Eagles (0) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Sho came out first and tried to hide in the crowd. Sho attacked Robbie, and I started my stopwatch. They brawled at ringside; Eagles had a jacket on. Sho choked Robbie with some clothing. They got in the ring and we had a bell at 00:47. Robbie set up for a dive to the floor, so Sho wisely ran away. Robbie chased him around the floor. Sho hit Eagles with a chair to the ribs at 3:30. In the ring, Sho worked him over in a corner and hit some elbow drops, and he tied up Robbie on the mat. Robbie grabbed the ropes at 6:00 to escape. Robbie got up and hit some chops. Sho hit a gutbuster over his knee for a nearfall.

Eagles hit a dropkick. He hit a moonsault off the apron to the floor. In the ring, Robbie hit some Yes Kicks and a flying kick to the chin for a nearfall at 8:00. Robbie hit a spear, then a running Meteora in the corner for a nearfall at 9:30, but he missed a 450 Splash. Sho hit a spear, then a Dominator swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 11:00. He got a wrench, but the ref tried to confiscate it, and Sho shoved him to the mat. Robbie hit Sho with the wrench! He tied Sho in the Ron Miller Special (Trailer Hitch leg lock), and Sho tapped out, but the ref was down! Sho grabbed his thin metal sheet and clocked Robbie over the head with it. He nailed the Shock Arrow (cross-armed piledriver) for the tainted pin.

Sho (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (0) at 12:58/official time of 12:11.

8. Nick Wayne (2) vs. Kosei Fujita (2)in a BoSJ Block A tournament match. A reminder that Fujita won last year’s tournament, although he only went 5-4 in round-robin play. An intense lockup to open, and they traded forearm strikes. Wayne hit a flying uppercut but only got a one-count at 2:00. Daiki caught him with a spin kick to the jaw. They traded loud chops, and Kosei cranked on the right arm and pulled it behind Nick’s back. Fujita applied a Boston Crab, but Wayne reached the ropes at 5:00. Nick hit a second-rope dropkick, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Fujita hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall at 7:00.

They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Wayne caught him with a superkick to the jaw, and Fujita hit a snap German Suplex, so Wayne hit a snap Dragon Suplex, and they were both down at 9:00. Chris said the average age of these two is 21.5! They traded rollups. Fujita hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex. Nick hit a “Prodigy Plex” suplex for a nearfall, and they were both down. Nick hit a headbutt and a spin kick to the head. Nick tried to hit the Wayne’s World (fadeaway stunner), but Kosei caught him and hit the Thrill Ride (twisting suplex) for the pin. Nice finish to a very good match.

Kosei Fujita (2) defeated Nick Wayne (2) at 11:39.

9. Taiji Ishimori (2) vs. El Desperado (0) in a BoSJ Block B tournament match. Desperado has a 4-3 all-time record against Ishimori. They immediately tied up on the mat and traded quick reversals on the canvas. Despe hit a basement dropkick on the left knee, and he immediately targeted it, slamming the leg onto the mat, and he kept Ishimori grounded. Ishimori hit a handspring-back-spin kick at 3:30. He hit a corner moonsault to the floor, but he sold the pain in his leg upon landing. Ishimori whipped him into the rows of chairs. They got back into the ring, and Ishimori twisted the left arm and slammed it against the mat. He locked in a cross-armbreaker at 6:30.

Ishimori went for a Rings of Saturn but Despe got his feet on the ropes. Ishimori shoved Despe shoulder-first into an exposed turnbuckle. Despe hit a spear at 8:00. Ishimori hit a shoulder breaker over his knee, and they were both down as the 10:00 call was spot-on. Desperado applied the Stretch Muffler, but Ishimori reached the ropes. Despe hit a powerbomb move and a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 11:30. Ishimori hit a Lumbar Check-style double knees to the chest, then a uranage for a nearfall. Ishimori spun him to the mat and applied a Bone Lock! Desperado escaped and applied a Stretch Muffler. Desperado blocked the Bloody Cross and again applied a Stretch Muffler. Ishimori tapped out! An excellent match between two great ring vets.

El Desperado (2) defeated Taiji Ishimori (2) at 15:01.

* Desperado got on the mic and talked about their feud and how they keep having main event matches. He mentioned Hiromu Takahashi, and he said that he supports Hiromu in his “new endeavors,” but added that Hiromu will regret his decision.

Final Thoughts: Early in the main event, Chris made a comment that Desperado, Ishimori, and Hiromu Takahashi have been the pillars of this division, and I’ve made that statement more than once in my reviews, noting that Wato, Yoh, and Douki have only been placeholders. Just a stellar back-and-forth between them. Wayne vs. Kosei was really good for second place. Robbie X vs. Akira was the standout of the mid-card, and that earned third-best of the night.

The tournament resumes on Sunday with a full ten tournament matches, featuring El Desperado vs. Robbie Eagles and Jun Kasai vs. Kosei Fujita at the top of the card.