AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring a pair of AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 456,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up a tick from the 455,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was up slightly in viewership and yet had a below average rating. Rampage finished 55th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. The November 12, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 515,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.