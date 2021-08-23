WWE Raw in San Diego (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, AEW Dark Elevation, Paul Ellering, Stevie Ray, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Pac, Apollo Crews, Trent Seven, Erik, Eve Torres-Gracie, Nathan Jones, Keith Hart

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. The show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 3CT/4ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE SummerSlam and NXT Takeover 36 at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Antonio, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Houston, Friday’s AEW Rampage in Chicago, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Phoenix, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Paul Ellering turned 68 on Sunday.

-Stevie Ray (Lash Huffman) turned 63 on Sunday.

-Jimmy Uso (Jonathan Solofa Fatu) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Jey Uso (Joshua Samuel Fatu) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Pac (Benjamin Satterley) turned 35 on Sunday.

-Apollo Crews (Sesugh Uhaa) turned 33 on Sunday.

-Keith Hart turned 70 on Saturday.

-Nathan Jones turned 54 on Saturday.

-Trent Seven (Ben Webb) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Eve Torres-Gracie turned 37 on Saturday.

-Erik (Ray Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team turned 37 on Saturday.