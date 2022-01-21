What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

January 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Bloodline acknowledge Roman Reigns’ record-setting WWE Universal Championship reign.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi in a non-title match.

-Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.

