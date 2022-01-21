Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating for the show headlined by Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 126,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 111,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the .03 rating drawn last week. Impact finished 144th in Thursday’s cable ratings. The NJPW show that aired after Impact on AXS did not crack the top 150 in the cable ratings.