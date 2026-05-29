WWE Clash in Italy, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, Samu, Pete Gas, Steve Corino, Brian Kendrick, Nia Jax, Hornswoggle, Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Clash in Italy event will be held on Sunday in Turin, Italy, at Inalpi Arena. Join me for my live review starting at 1CT/2ET. The first hour will be simulcast on ESPN, and the entire show will stream on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally). Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Barcelona, Spain, at Olimpic Arena. The show features hometown guy Axiom vs. The Miz, and the final push for WWE Clash in Italy. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown streams live internationally on Netflix this afternoon at 1CT/2ET. The show will air on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Huntsville, Alabama, at Von Braun Center. The two-hour show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Barcelona, Saturday’s Clash in Italy in Turin, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Huntsville, and all of the WWE European tour events. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers is 63.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) is 56.

-Steve Corino is 53.

-Brian Kendrick is 47.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is 42.

-Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl) is 41.

-Josh Alexander (Joshua Lemay) is 39.

-Konosuke Takeshita is 31.